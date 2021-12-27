Missing Vanderbilt teen found dead near Seguin after two month investigation

Three suspects are in custody in connection to the investigation.
by Cristian Delgado

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – After a two-month investigation, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Seguin Police Department and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Benjamin “Tank” Loera, a 16-year-old teen from Vanderbilt, off FM 1117 near the Guadalupe River on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Benjamin Loera was first reported missing on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as Loera using dental records. Jackson County Sheriff, Kelly Janica, says the cause of death is still unknown at this time as the autopsy has not been completed.

Three suspects are still in custody in connection to the investigation.

