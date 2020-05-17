Family has drive-thru graduation party for 2020 graduate

The Hobbs family decided to celebrate the 2020 graduation in a unique way due to social distancing guidelines

Geno Perez

VICTORIA, Texas – Graduation looks different this year for the class of 2020 whether its digital or over the phone, families are finding ways to celebrate their graduate. One mother here in Victoria got the community involved to help make her daughters graduation special.

The graduate’s mother, Askaskia Hobbs decided to surprise her daughter Ayngelyn Hobbs with a surprise parade to make sure her daughter felt loved and received the graduation party she deserved. Askaskia was excited for her daughter to graduate, but now she is going to have to wait to see her daughter actually walk across the stage.

You know you expect, yes this is the first one out of the house, the first one i get to walk across the stage. She is done and getting ready to go into adulthood and then bam you are hit with this. And now it is like I must wait till the next one to see how graduation is really going to feel or wait for her to graduate college to walk across the stage for that real experience

Ayngelyn Hobbs she was surprised and happy to see everyone come show her support.

I was pretty surprised and I wasn’t expecting it since graduation was cancelled. It meant something to me going through all these years of school and not having a regular traditional graduation.

Ayngelyn is graduating this year from Victoria East High School and plans on attending Prairie View A&M and major in nursing in the fall.

