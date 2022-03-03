BREAKING: Volunteer firefighters battle major fire in Woodsboro

The Refugio County Sheriff's Office encourages public to stay clear of area
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas  – Around 1:50 p.m., the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page regarding a major fire in Woodsboro. RCSO and the Woodsboro Police Department are working to control traffic, as volunteer firefighters battle the fire.

RCSO encourages the public to stay clear of the area near Burton and Sixth Streets to allow volunteer firefighters to safely extinguish this fire.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as we receive them.

