Heavy Smoke From Formosa Plastics Corporation Alarms Point Comfort Residents
Some Point Comfort residents woke up to see heavy smoke coming from the Formosa Plastics plant Sunday morning, but officials are saying not to be alarmed. A company spokesperson said that the Formosa Plastics Corporation experienced a power outage late Saturday night in its utilities co-generation unit. Their initial investigation suggests that the cause of the outage was likely due to inclement weather. As a result of losing power, production units were taken out of ...
Community Celebrates 90th Birthday of First Female Elected Mayor of Port Lavaca
Residents, council members, and state representatives, are celebrating the 90th birthday of a former mayor of Port Lavaca. Tiney (Ida Mae) Browning began her journey as the first female ever to be elected to Port Lavaca city council in 1979. That sparked the beginning of more than 20 years of involvement in city government. Browning served as mayor pro-tem for 6 years before deciding to run for mayor of Port Lavaca. She then served as the first female mayor for 10 years helping to dev...
Swimmers compete in City Championship
The Coastal Bend Swim League of Victoria hosted the City Championship swim meet Saturday morning at the VISD Aquatic Center.
Missing Man Found Dead in San Antonio Bay
We have an update on a Seadrift man who went missing Thursday evening. The body of 43-year-old Son Nguyen was located Friday afternoon. Nguyen went missing 11 miles southeast of Seadrift and was found dead in the San Antonio Bay. A friend of Nguyen's reported to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi that they had come across the missing man's empty fishing boat around 7:00 Thursday night. Officials say it was two game wardens who located Nguyen. The search was a jo...
Car Accident Sends Two to Hospital
Two people were sent to the hospital after a car accident on Friday afternoon.
Local Golf Pro Talks About Playing At Nationals
Casey Russell is back in Victoria after playing at the PGA National Professional golf tourney in Oregon.
STJ Volleyball Player Wins National Title
Victoria has a new national champion.
Cuero Football Linemen Go To State
Cuero football linemen are competing at a state championship this weekend.
Victoria Gymagic Goes To Nationals
Victoria Gymagic is sending one of the largest teams in the country to USA Gymnastics Nationals next week.
Local mother protests after baby receives wrong vaccination
Protesters fill the sidewalks in Downtown Victoria following an intense medical dispute involving a baby girl. "I was mortified....
General Motors no longer under government supervision
The government ends its oversight of general motors involving a defective part.
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent receives HEB apple donation
H-E-B’S FOOD BANK ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO DONATE MORE THAN 1.5 MILLION APPLES TO TEXANS IN NEED THIS SUMMER By the Truckload, H-E-B will Deliver the Nutritional Snack to 16 Food Banks across Texas (SAN ANTONIO, TX) – Summer break signals the end of the school year, which means even more children and families across the state will struggle with the threat of hunger. To combat the problem, H-E-B through its Food Bank Assistance Program will donate 1.5 million apples t...
UHV Baseball Signs Former Titan
A former East All-District baseball star signs with UHV.
Chic-fil-a host Daddy Daughter Date Night Sock Hop
Shake, rattle and roll on over to Chick-fil-A Victoria's Daddy Daughter Date Night Sock Hop, Saturday, June 24th, 2017 at Victoria Mall!
UHV employee honors mother with endowed scholarship
A new endowed scholarship at the University of Houston-Victoria will honor the memory of a Victoria teacher by helping future educators receive a higher education.
Coast Guard searches for missing boater in San Antonio Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man 11 miles southeast of Seadrift, Thursday evening. Missing is 43-year-old Son Nguyen. At 6:51 p.m., a friend and an uncle of Nguyen reported to Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders that they had come across the missing man’s empty and idling 20-foot personal fishing craft. At 7 p.m., a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Station Por...
UHV ranked No. 2 in Texas for online degrees
The University of Houston-Victoria’s ability to deliver quality online programs, provide good student experiences and facilitate positive learning outcomes has earned the university a No. 2 ranking in the 2017 Best Online Colleges in Texas list by Collegestart.org.
BBB warns of job scams and fake online listings
Looking for a job this summer? Don’t fall for this scam VICTORIA, Texas—Looking for a job or internship can be tough and time-consuming. Unfortunately, scammers know this and advertise jobs where legitimate employers do—online, in a newspaper ad or via email.
VC to host blood drive on June 26-27
Victoria College will sponsor a two-day blood drive with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center’s mobile unit onsite at the VC Main Campus on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27.
Victoria College awards degrees, certificates to 443 Spring 2017 graduates
Victoria College awarded degrees and certificates to 443 graduates at the end of the Spring 2017 semester. VC’s Spring Commencement exercises were held in two ceremonies on Saturday, May 13 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
Victoria man charged with hate crime in burning of mosque
VICTORIA, Texas – A federal grand jury in Victoria has returned a three-count superseding indictment against Marq Vincent Perez, 25, for allegedly burning the Victoria Islamic Center on Jan. 28, 2017.
Goliad continues to recover from downtown vandalism and burglary
The City of Goliad is recovering from recent vandalism in their downtown square. Goliad Pharmacy and Gifts and Goliad Advanced Guard were both targets of vandalism with windows being broken.
Generals Win In Ninth Inning
A walk-off win for the Generals Thursday night.
Local chef prepares for his big move to New York
Campbell Mahaffey is a Corpus native who is spending the Summer in Goliad at, Mattie's, his grandmother's cafe. Mahaffey is preparing to begin culinary school in Hyde Park, New York at the Culinary Institute of America.
Manning Gymnastics Heads To Nationals
Manning Gymnastics coach Chad Ganaway looks to continue a very impressive streak.
VCSO release Victoria man and woman identity in drug raid
The identities of the male and female that were arrested on June 21, 2017 in the 600 block of Filmore...
Splashway attemps world record
Splashway Waterpark attempted to break the world record for largest amount of swimming lessons today.
Victoria Environmental Services shares yard waste guidelines
The Victoria Environmental Services is reminding people to properly get rid of yard waste. Yard waste must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection days. Yard waste is only accepted in standard trash bags, card board boxes or biodegradable bags. Yard waste will not be accepted in plastic bags. "So for most people yard waste is picked up the same day as their garbage. You put it out at least five feet away from your gray garbage cart and the guys come by in a...
Find out who the lucky Pay It Forward recipient is
VICTORIA, TX - Today is Pay it Forward day here in Victoria—time for our street crew to go out and award our weekly grant to someone or an organization worthy of note.
Airport Director discusses new ideas for Victoria Regional Airport
Lenny Llerena, Executive Director of Victoria Regional Airport, recently met with federal aviation and administration officials in Washington D.C., and returned home to Victoria with some ideas that he presented to airport officials on Thursday.
Marq Perez indicted for hate crime in mosque case
VICTORIA, Texas – Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez and several leaders from various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will participate in a press conference to announce a significant update related to the fire that occurred at the Victoria Islamic Center on January 28, 2017.
UHV Softball Player Earns New Conference Honor
A UHV softball player earns a brand new conference award.
Tropical Storm Cindy, now a tropical depression, moving inland
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Forecasters say Cindy, the onetime tropical storm since downgraded to a depression, is weakening as it heads inland. But bands of heavy rain are continuing - with heavy rain in parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
Upcoming trial jury canceled
The petit jury that has been summonsed for the Victoria County District Court for Tuesday, July 5, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. has been canceled.
Listings in housing market decrease
The housing market is proving difficult for potential buyers. The National Association of Realtor's latest report shows a housing market that is difficult for would-be buyers. Sales edged up 1.1 % in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.62 million - a decent gain amid a stable job market. But many potential buyers are having trouble because there aren't enough homes on the market. The number of listings has plummeted more than 8 % over the past year and hom...
Generals Put Up 16 Runs
The Generals' offense had a big Wednesday night against the Texarkana Twins.
Victoria City Women's Bowling Champ
Samantha Wharton overcame knee problems to win a city championship.
Local Golfer Finishes Top 30 At National Championship
Victorian Casey Russell finishes in the top 30 at the PGA Professionals Championship in Oregon.
Yoakum Football Star Talks Recruiting
Yoakum's Joshua Moore was the most sought after high school football player in the country.
Victoria College new master plan includes a new student center
The Victoria college approved on their new master plan the addition of a new student center.
Golfers react to golf course temporary closure
On July 1, 2017, the City of Victoria will close the course for 60 days to help rehab the greens and look at the infrastructure and fees that will be required. It's been a couple weeks since the announcement was made that the city would take over control of riverside golf course. we spoke with local golfers about their opinion on the changes. "I was concerned about 60 days simply because I'm a new golfer I'm trying to learn. The fees here are reasonable. I don't have ...
Two arrested on possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine
Two people are in custody after a search warrant was served earlier this afternoon. Deputies with the Victoria County Sheriff's office served a narcotics search warrant at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Filmore Street. A 37 year old woman and a 32 year old male were taken into custody. "As a result of that search warrant, two individuals were for the offense of possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine," Victoria County Sheriff's Office, Deputy ...
Transformer outage causes fire on Cambridge Street
The Victoria Fire Department put out a fire that stretched from Cambridge Street to Lone Tree.
Power line causes grass fire on Levi Sloan Road
A power line hit a tree causing a grass fire at the intersection Levi Sloan Road and Sendera Loop.
Three taken to hospital after wreck on Navarro
Three people were sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a one vehicle wreck on Navarro.
VPD searches for wanted man
Shaquille Oliver is wanted on outstanding warrants. Oliver is wanted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. If you have information about the location of Oliver, please contact Victoria Crime Stoppers at 572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to the arrest of Oliver, you could receive a cash reward!
DeWitt County emergency notification test Thursday
The DeWitt County Office of Emergency Management, in coordination with the Cities of Cuero, Yoakum and Yorktown will perform a test of the CodeRED Emergency Notification system on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 2:00 pm. If you have signed up for the CodeRED system or if you have a publicly listed number, you will receive a phone call stating that the call is a test of the notification system with other information. If you do not receive a notification call or for more informa...
Ford to move Ford Focus production to China
Ford is moving the production of one of its cars oversees and oil prices are still dropping. Ford Motor Co. is looking to move production of its Ford Focus from the U.S. to China where it already makes the focus for Chinese markets. Small car sales have dropped sharply here in the U.S. and the automaker is looking to cut the costs associated with manufacturing them. The move will save Ford $1 billion, including $500 million for canceling plans to build the Focus in M...
State Budget Cuts Could Affect Victoria Air Quality
Victoria Environmental Services Director Darryl Lesak says it was a shock to hear Governor Abbott vetoed $6,000,000 in funding statewide for air quality assessment and planning for near non-attainment cities, including Victoria. Which means the City meets air-quality standards most of the time, but not all of the time.
Generals Win Big
The Generals get a win and get out of Louisiana before Cindy arrives.
7-On-7 Brings Out The Rivalries
The final 7-on-7 VISD hosted event this summer featured rivalries.
City takes first steps in revamping Riverside Golf Course
It's been a couple weeks since the announcement was made that The City of Victoria would take over control of Riverside Golf Course.
Local Golfer In Round Three At National Tourney
Out of ten Southern Texas PGA pros that qualified for the PGA Professional Championship, Victorian Casey Russell is one of four left in Oregon.
Former Titan Gets New Role With Generals
Zac Leign was East baseball's star closer last year.
Budget cuts leaves Sheriff's office with issues
The Victoria County Sheriff's Office is facing major issues involving budget cuts.
Man responsible for Sunday night hostage situation
Jeremy Nesloney was arrested after holding two children hostage for three hours in the 100 block of Blake Street. He was arrested for a previous warrant, possession of a controlled substance and assaulting a peace officer during the stand off Sunday night. Nesloney remains in the Victoria County jail with a $32, 500 bond. READ MORE: Victoria Man Arrested After Hostage Situation
VPD still investigating elderly woman's death
Victoria Police Department now have the preliminary autopsy results in the murder investigation of an elderly woman in her senior living home. Rachael Mussett, 61, was found dead in her home at the Ninke Senior Living complex last week. Isaiah Cardenas, 17, is the suspect in the case. Cardenas was arrested on charges of evading arrest and detention, failure to identify and capital murder. He remains in Victoria County Jail without bond. Justice of the Peac...
Prayer Service to be Held Tuesday Night for Missing Victoria Man
On Tuesday night the family of a missing Victoria man will host a prayer circle and a candle lighting at Sports on North John Stockbauer Drive. Family and friends will be praying for 36-year-old Antonio Vela Jr. to be returned home safely.
Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is threatening to spread heavy rain across a wide area of the central Gulf coast.
UHV Sports Wins NAIA Award
For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Houston-Victoria Sports Information Department has been recognized for its works by the NAIA Sports Information Directors Association.
-
The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old male who is missing from a residence in eastern Goliad County.
-
Our Chris Jacobs spoke with biologists and organizers at Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas. The penguins are apart of the new exhibit after the facility completed a 37 million dollar renovation project. Tune in to Newscenter 25 Saturday, June 24 at 5 pm.
-
You may want to check your snack pantry. There's been a recall on a popular chickpeas snack.
-
Want to honor a military hero or a first responder? Victoria County officials will be able to give you that chance, during an upcoming Independence Day celebration.
-
Judge Ben Zeller To Kick Off Re-Election at Event Featuring State Comptroller Zeller Stresses Leadership, Teamwork, and Results in Seeking Second Term After presiding over a highly successful annual convention of the South Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller plans to formally announce his intent to seek re-election at a birthday event hosted by his supporters on June 29th where State Comptroller Glenn Hegar will be the featured guest...
-
Last February was the last time the Placedo Volunteer Fire Department was able to put respond to a fire. Fire fighters are ready to get back in action, but the department's three fire trucks need repairs.
-
It was nothing more than a regular day for the Hernandez family, they stopped by the rose garden in Riverside Park for a family photo shoot, but what they saw next was not ordinary. The family saw three syringes with and without needles. "They did appear to be the insulin syringes at the same time there is no way of knowing what was contained inside of the syringes," Hernandez said. Syringes could be used to shoot up drugs like heroine and meth, even if their p...
-
The Generals big ninth inning comeback was all for naught Monday night.
-
Former Yorktown volleyball star Halle Martin, signing Monday with Coastal Bend College in Beeville.
-
The latest on Casey Russell at the PGA Professional Championship in Oregon.
-
A family of seven, left homeless after a fire completely destroyed their mobile home Saturday night in Tres Palacios Oaks. The family is now in the process of cleaning up whats left of their home.
-
The W.I.C. program just approved a dietetic internship program.
-
A Victoria man was arrested after causing a hostage situation Sunday night. A woman requested a Victoria County Deputy for a civil stand by to pick up her two children from Victoria man, Jeremy Nesloney. Nesloney assaulted a deputy and locked himself and the two children inside his trailer home in the 100 block of Blake Street. The hostage situation started at 7 p.m. and VCSO was able to secure the scene at 10:20 p.m. The girls were 11 and 13 years old. Nesloney did have a knif...
-
Gulf Bend Center mental health peace officers have been working hard by giving out 22 wellness checks for the month of May. However, Gulf Bend says more officers are needed because evenings and weekends are not covered. Gulf bend says having mental peace officers on staff helps so that officers are on the scene instead of having to call out or take time away from police officers. Gulf Bend is currently working on a grant so that they can receive more officers.
-
A hostage situation happened Sunday night in the 100 block of Blake Street. Victoria County Sheriff's Office responded to the call. Neighbors say the man involved in a hostage situation Sunday night, has an extensive criminal record. The neighbor also said the man has broken into several houses in the neighborhood near Blake Street in Victoria. We will update you as information is released.
-
UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz has announced the signing of Vernon College pitcher Peyton Branham to a letter of intent to play softball for the Jaguars in 2018.
-
The Old Landmark Committee is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration at Riverside Park Lions Club today. There is a lot of food and music to celebrate Juneteenth. This event is the Salute to Blues, a way for the community to come together and listen to good music.
-
Jackson County Sheriff's Office encourages you register for emergency alerts to your home and cell phones.
-
On April 16th, two subjects used stolen credit cards at stores in Edna, Texas. One subject was a white male with tattooed forearms and the second subject was a black male who appeared very nervous. The white male tried to use multiple cards during the crime. If you have any information about these subjects, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 572-4200. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or indictment, you could earn a case r...
-
Amazon is expanding into physical stores with its $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods. The move sets the stage for a retail experiment that could revolutionize how people buy groceries, as well as lots of other items. The announcement sent grocery store, big retailer, as well as food maker and distributor stocks plunging on Friday. Investors wonder if Amazon will do to grocery stores and supermarkets what it has done to the sellers of items such as clothing, office suppl...
-
After Saturday night's "Strike Out Cancer" game, the Generals auctioned off their special-edition pink jerseys and raised $8,000.
-
Victoria golfer Casey Russell started play at the PGA Professional National Championship on Sunday.
-
Highly-recruited Yoakum receiver, Joshua Moore, has made his college decision official. The four-star WR recruit is headed to Nebraska.
-
It was "Dad's Day at the Park" at Riverside Stadium on Sunday, as the Generals hosted the Brazos Valley Bombers.
-
The Cuero Heritage Museum has a new World War One exhibit open for the public.
-
Where often times some fathers may feel forgotten while in assisted living, employees at Vitality Senior Living made sure every father was celebrated in honor of Father's Day. It was a day full of food, fun, and love for dad's at Vitality Senior Living. "The father is one of the main figures of the family," says Ted Myrick. Son's and daughter's came from all over to honor their father's on their special day. "They have a huge role in our lives. They'...
-
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.
-
The Generals did not get good home cooking Saturday night.
-
A Goliad native will take a big step in his football career next week.
-
The latest Coastal Bend Swim League of Victoria meet was Saturday morning.
-
Adam Perks of El Campo raced at Texana Raceway for over 20 years.
-
The GYPSY"S M.C. International Crossroads motorcycle chapter hosted their annual motorcycle rally to benefit Midcoast Family Services.
-
Mariachi music is a universal language according to Victoria resident Jacob Rosales. "Mariachi is a genre. It's a style of expressing yourself." Rosales' passion for family and education brought him from Mexico to the United States, but along with him he brought his love for teaching Mariachi. "I like everything about Mariachi. That's like my language. That's what I was fed when I was little." Rosales received a masters in music education f...
-
The Generals were shut out to end their two-game trip to Dallas.
-
"We're not used to him disappearing and not calling us." Family and friends are frantic after the disappearance of a 36 year old Victoria man. "He's always calling his dad, he's always calling his sisters, and for him not to respond to none of us is out of the ordinary. We're just concerned and want him home," says his sister Sara Lott. His name is Antonio Vela Jr. He was last seen leaving Sports on North John Stockbauer Drive around 2 a.m...
-
The Generals' annual "Strike Out Cancer" night comes up Saturday.
-
As our Alex Wilkins first reported Monday, a Yoakum football star commits to sign with SMU.
-
A big weekend of racing at Texana Raceway is drawing in area drivers.
-
School's out for summer, and that means children all over the Crossroads need something fun to do. One of those places being the Victoria Boys and Girls Club, which is still in need of many repairs.
-
Cuero ISD new superintendent completed his first week in office.
-
Vine Street and North Street Intersection Closed Beginning on June 17 (VICTORIA, TEXAS) - The City of Victoria will close Vine Street to through traffic from Nueces Street to Stayton Avenue and North Street from Victoria Street to Moody Street to install utilities beginning on Saturday, June 17, 2017. These road closures are expected to take 1 day, weather permitting. All businesses in the construction zone will remain open and accessible, and the public is encouraged to support b...
-
Vine Street and Power Street Closed Beginning on June 19 (VICTORIA, TEXAS) - The City of Victoria will close Vine Street to through traffic from Power Avenue to Stayton Avenue and Power Avenue from Moody Street to Glass Street to install utilities beginning on Monday, June 19, 2017. These road closures are expected to take 2 days, weather permitting. All businesses in the construction zone will remain open and accessible, and the public is encouraged to support businesses in ...
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's new Cuba policy (all times local): President Donald Trump is clamping down on some commerce and travel between the United States and Cuba but leaving intact many new avenues President Barack Obama had opened.
Takata, brought down by airbag crisis, files for bankruptcy in U.S.
Takata has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. after failing to recover from one of the worst auto safety scandals ever.
-
SpaceX nails two rocket launches in one weekend
SpaceX just capped off two successful missions to space this weekend -- the company's quickest launch turnaround yet.
-
Phil Donahue: 'Hypocrisy is killing us'
Talk show legend Phil Donahue says America's problem is "hypocrisy."
-
Judge: Ivanka Trump must answer questions in shoe design lawsuit
Ivanka Trump must give a deposition in a lawsuit by an Italian shoemaker claiming her fashion label copied its designs, a federal judge has ruled.
Trump meets Modi: Trade, visas and climate could make for tough talking
Nearly six months after he took office, President Trump will welcome Narendra Modi to the White House on Monday.
Remy Ma beats Nicki Minaj at BET Awards; '90s R&B shines
The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce or Bruno Mars: Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year.
-
Inmate charged in brutal jail beating of Peter Tosh's son
Authorities say a man accused of attacking and seriously injuring the son of the late reggae icon Peter Tosh at a New Jersey jail earlier this year is facing an aggravated assault charge.
Prince Harry once 'wanted out' of Britain's royal family
Prince Harry says he once "wanted out" of Britain's royal family and that the time he spent in the army was "the best escape I've ever had".
-
Lanvin fuses sartorial and street to cap Paris menswear week
VIP guests looked on as Lucas Ossendrijver's passion for hybrid high- and low-styles found its voice on the catwalk for Lanvin at Paris Fashion Week.
-
Opera has been popping up recently at the most unlikely New York spots: a garage, a dive bar, a basketball court and a onetime aircraft carrier.
-
